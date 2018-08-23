HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life

A new study from the AHA says breastfeeding may be added to the list of ways to reduce the risk of stroke later in life.

There may be a new benefit to breastfeeding.

The American Heart Association may add breastfeeding to the list of ways to reduce stroke.

Stroke is the third-leading cause of death for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A new study states breastfeeding can reduce a woman's risk of stroke later in life.

Researchers from the University of Kansas looked at data from 80,000 women.

The women were asked to report if they breastfed their babies and if so, how long.

Stroke was 23 percent lower overall in women who breastfed compared to those who did not.

It was most pronounced in non-Hispanic black women, who had a 48 percent lower risk, followed by Hispanic women, who had a 32 percent lower risk.

White women showed a 21 percent lower risk.

