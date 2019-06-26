Health & Fitness

Study: Chemical found in toothpaste could be linked to Osteoporosis in women

By
Researchers looked at data from nearly 2,000 women between 2005 to 2010 and found that women who had higher levels of the chemical Triclosan in their urine where more likely to develop Osteoporosis later in life.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease in which a person loses bone density. Triclosan is a chemical used to prevent bacterial contamination.

The ingredient has been found in some hand sanitizers, toothpaste, cosmetics, toys, clothing and more.

In 2016, the FDA started to restrict the use of Triclosan and eventually banned it in over-the-counter hand sanitizers although it's still present in other products.

Past research looking at its use in toothpaste suggested it was safe, but more investigation was needed.
This study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnchealthchemicalsosteoporosis
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
Neighbors say affordable housing complex in Durham is unsafe and filthy
Raleigh man accused of downloading, sharing child pornography
Anti-sanctuary city bill passes NC House, moves to Senate
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Sports complex in Hope Mills facing foreclosure after lack of support
Show More
Triangle entrepreneur providing loans to North Carolina businesses
Wake Co. woman charged after boy found in streets with severe burns
STAYUMBL driver rejects plea deal, will face criminal trial
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
UNC professor in need of second kidney transplant
More TOP STORIES News