Study: Chemical found in toothpaste could be linked to Osteoporosis in women

Researchers looked at data from nearly 2,000 women between 2005 to 2010 and found that women who had higher levels of the chemical Triclosan in their urine where more likely to develop Osteoporosis later in life.Osteoporosis is a bone disease in which a person loses bone density. Triclosan is a chemical used to prevent bacterial contamination.The ingredient has been found in some hand sanitizers, toothpaste, cosmetics, toys, clothing and more.In 2016, the FDA started to restrict the use of Triclosan and eventually banned it in over-the-counter hand sanitizers although it's still present in other products.Past research looking at its use in toothpaste suggested it was safe, but more investigation was needed.This study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.