Health & Fitness

STUDY: Common prescription drugs tied to 50% higher dementia risk in older adults

A new study finds commonly prescribed drugs are tied to a nearly 50% higher dementia risk in older adults.

The observational study was published journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday suggests the link is strongest for certain classes of anticholinergic drugs, CNN reports.

The prescribed drugs include antidepressants, drugs to treat vertigo, motion sickness or vomiting, and bladder conditions, according to the study.

According to the study, researchers looked at data from nearly 300,000 people in Britain.

They found the odds of dementia increased from 1.06% percent among those with the lowest anticholinergic exposure -- to nearly 1.50% among those with the highest exposure.

The researchers found only an association between the drugs and dementia risk, and the study did not prove the drugs contribute to causing dementia.

An editorial published with the study says more research is needed to determine if the drugs are actually a reversible risk factor for dementia.

The study's lead author said people taking the drugs should not stop taking them without consulting with their doctor first, as that could cause harm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdementiaelderlyprescription drugsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First look at Raleigh's future soccer stadium
Pedestrian hit by car near Spring Lake Walmart
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Fearless great-grandma kills cobra in her yard
Iran calls Trump's new sanctions 'outrageous and idiotic'
Baby born premature died with 96 fractures in her body, autopsy shows
Raleigh hospital offers free meals for children this summer
Show More
23-year-old man hit, killed while running across street, police say
Man says he was described as 'fat' on restaurant receipt
Wake County man used phony credentials to get teaching job, report says
WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"
More accusers for restaurant owner charged with prostitution of minor
More TOP STORIES News