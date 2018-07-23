HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death

EMBED </>More Videos

A study linked diet soda to reduced deaths from colon cancer.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
There is good news for people who love diet soda.

A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.

Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day experienced a 46 percent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death.

That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.

In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsodacancerhealthdiet
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh police looking for 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Show More
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
Woman impaled by beach umbrella on Maryland beach
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
11-year-old graduates from college, wants to be astrophysicist
More News