Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.
Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.
That included heart disease and strokes.
Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.
No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.
Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.
