Health & Fitness

Study finds summer can lead to weight gain in children

By Eyewitness News
Researchers say those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer can lead to weight gain for children.

A new study finds children struggle to maintain a healthy diet when they're not in school.

That's because there's less structure and easier access to snacks during the summer break.

"What the study found was that during the weekday, they're getting more fruits, and they're getting less sugar-sweetened beverages, but during the weekend, they're getting less fruits and they're getting more sugar-sweetened beverages," said Jennifer Hyland, RD, Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Experts suggest parents stick to a meal schedule and stay aware of what their children have access to.

They also say summer is a good time to explore adding more fresh fruit and veggies to a child's diet.

The complete results of the study can be found in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthsummerweight
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old explains how he thwarted suspected burglar with machete
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Boating safety: How to keep you and your family safe on the water
Iran says it will break uranium stockpile limit in 10 days
Citizenship awarded to 103-year-old from Haiti
Old military explosive found on North Carolina beach
Show More
2 people injured in separate Fayetteville shootings overnight Sunday
2 men rob Raleigh gas station
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at Bald Head Island
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Philadelphia graduation party
Retired UNC professor presumed dead after swim competition
More TOP STORIES News