Researchers suggest that women who have had a miscarriage need more sensitive and specific care.
A study done in the United Kingdom surveyed 650 women and found 29 percent of women showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD one month after pregnancy loss.
A total of twenty-four percent also had anxiety and 11 percent suffered from depression.
The number of PTSD cases declined to 18 percent nine months after a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. Most had been through an early miscarriage before 12 weeks while the rest experienced ectopic pregnancy.
The study also recommends that women who have miscarried be screened to find out who is most at risk of psychological problems.
Study links miscarriage to post-traumatic stress disorder
