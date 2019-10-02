health

Mixing bleach and citrus cleaner could be toxic, study says

By
New research shows mixing bleach with citrus household cleaners could be dangerous for humans and pets.

According to a study by the American Chemical Society, when compounds from the citrus-scented products combine with fumes from bleach without proper ventilation, potentially dangerous air particles can form.

Researchers said when inhaled, the particles can cause short term health issues like eye, nose and throat irritation.

It can also lead to coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

People already suffering from asthma and heart disease are particularly at risk.

Experts said to open your windows to ensure proper ventilation when you're cleaning with bleach and citrus products.
