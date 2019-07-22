Plant-based diet may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, study suggests

If you're at risk for diabetes, you might want to consider starting a plant-based diet.
Experts say eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts could help lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
According to new research, you're 23 percent less likely to get diabetes if you eat a healthy plant-based diet.
The paper published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday also says cutting back on sugary beverages and refined carbs cuts your risk by another 30 percent.
More than 30 million Americans or about 1 in 10 people have diabetes - and up to 95 percent have Type 2 diabetes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Globally, diabetes is on by rise - increasing by more than 300 million cases between 1980 and 2014.
