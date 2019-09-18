Health & Fitness

Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water

NEW YORK -- A joint study out of New York just uncovered how clean - or dirty - the water is on nearly a dozen major airlines.

The study ranked the airlines based on E. coli and coliform levels as well as the airline's number of water-related EPA violations.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines were credited with having the cleanest water.

The dirtiest water goes to Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue, and United Airlines.

While most water is bottled, all airlines have water tanks that are used for making coffee, tea and sometimes ice.
