Health & Fitness

Eating just one slice of bacon a day linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Eating just one slice of bacon a day linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer, says study. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2019.

A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.

Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years, KCCI reports.

They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.

Twenty-five-grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.

Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.

Researchers discovered when a person ate just over an ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.

A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodbaconu.s. & worldcancer
TOP STORIES
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in crash with bus
Social conservatives 'outraged' after Gov. Cooper vetoes 'Born Alive' abortion bill
3 arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at Raleigh apartment
Durham police say they will look into altercation between officer, teen
Wake County restaurant pays $53,100 in back wages after federal investigation
Central NC, get ready for severe weather on Friday
Proposal would decriminalize pot possession of 4 oz or less in NC
Show More
Social media blasting mom after Build-A-Bear controversy
Hurricanes make playoff statement in 2-1 defeat of Capitals
Uber releases new safety features
Easter feast begins early at Durham Rescue Mission
Carolina Hurricanes defeat Washington Capitals 2-1 in fourth playoff game
More TOP STORIES News