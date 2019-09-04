Soda may increase risk of death by digestive disorders, cardiovascular disease, study says

Here's a warning for people who drink a lot of soda.
The journal JAMA Internal Medicine outlined a study in which researchers followed roughly half-a-million people for two decades. They found people who drank more than 16 ounces of sugary soft drinks a day had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.
The study also found that people who drank the same amount of diet soda had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.
Experts stress the sodas did not directly cause the deaths. Researchers say it is impossible to determine if the leading factor was a specific artificial sweetener, the type of beverage, obesity or another health issue.
The results of the study help support the public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.
You can read more about the study here.
