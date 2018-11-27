HEALTHCHECK

Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side

Women who sleep with dogs may rest better. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018. (Shutterstock)

A new study claims women who share their beds with dogs get a better night's rest.

Researchers found the female dog owners reported less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort.

The results, published in the Journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology, are based on self-reported data, not an objective measure.

The study also found women who slept with their cats did not show the same benefits.
