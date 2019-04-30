Health & Fitness

Your body can handle occasional food binges, study suggests

Researchers have good news for anyone who enjoys indulging in chips and chocolate every once in a while.

Scientists say the body is able to cope with an occasional food binge - like what we all do during the holidays, weekends or vacations.

The study from Deakin University in Australia tested a group of 80 healthy men, who were asked to consume more than 1,000 extra calories per day. For those who over-ate for five days, the body adapted to the extra calories, and the overall weight gain was barely noticeable.

Researchers say the body's hormones are able to "buffer" a surplus in food - although there may be a slight weight increase at first.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodstudy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News