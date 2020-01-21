Health & Fitness

Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

Metals from certain sunscreens can stay in the blood stream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products including lotion, aerosol spray, non-aerosol spray and pump spray.

They found that even a single sunscreen application results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

"The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients.

Experts also say it's still better to put suntan lotions on, than none at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaskin caresunscreenstudyskin cancer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: The Triangle companies with the most unanswered BBB complaints
Zebulon man gifts $200 to robbed 90-year-old couple
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Coronavirus: UNC expert explains virus outbreak in southeast Asia
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Garner mom fights lung cancer with specialized treatment
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
Show More
Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to Durham County
Excedrin shortage: drugmaker halts production amid issues
WEATHER FORECAST: It's cold!
Southern Season in Chapel Hill is officially closed
Charter bus bursts into flames in Miss. as college students scramble to safety
More TOP STORIES News