COSMETIC SURGERY

Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian Butt Lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

More from ABC11: Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health

The organization says one in 3,000 patients die as a result from having the surgery.

Many people undergo the butt lift to get a more shapely figure like Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj.

The surgery combines liposuction with fat grafting.

Plastic surgeon Urmen Desai, M.D., explains what can go wrong. "Some surgeons are injecting a little too deep. There are some important veins that bring blood from the lower aspect of the legs back into the heart, into the lungs," he said.
COSMETIC SURGERY
HEALTH & FITNESS
Top Stories
