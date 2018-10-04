Sweat it out: The 3 best gyms in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking for a new place to work out.
1. Heat Studios
Photo: kelly c./Yelp
Topping the list is Heat Studios. Located at 400 Glenwood Ave., the yoga spot is the highest-rated gym in Raleigh, boasting five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Visitors can expect both personal training and group exercise opportunities. Classes include Hustle & Flow, which begins with challenging exercises that will improve strength and stamina and finishes with yoga flow and meditation, and Flowbility, which builds strength via increasing ranges of motion.
Yelper Kelly C. wrote, "I usually do light cardio and yoga -- and doing a class here was a great way to mix up my workout routine. Definitely worked some core muscle groups, which I can feel the result of today. Caitlyn was an awesome trainer. ... You can't beat the location either as it is in perfect walking distance in the heart of downtown Raleigh."
2. CORE Fitness Studio
Photo: core fitness studio/Yelp
Next up is CORE Fitness Studio, situated at 1105 Capital Blvd. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the gym, personal training and cardio class spot has proven to be a local favorite.
According to its website, the space offers amenities like free parking, showers and lockers, towel and water services, state-of-the-art equipment, in-house dietitians, CORE gear for sale and more.
"JoJo, Sandra and all the trainers at this gym work hard to ensure that the workouts are varied and challenging," wrote Yelp reviewer Scott L. "In my life I need to have a workout regimen that is efficient and effective; CORE delivers."
3. John M. Alexander Family YMCA
Photo: Emily P./Yelp
John M. Alexander Family YMCA, located at 1603 Hillsborough St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nonprofit gym four stars out of 24 reviews.
As one of the largest health and fitness organizations in the Triangle, it features walking tracks, group fitness classes, weight and strength training equipment and more.
Yelper Donnell P. wrote, "This gym is amazing! We have been members for years. My wife and I love the staff, the facilities and the amazing group fitness classes. The YMCA app offers convenient access to group fitness classes and so much more. The list of programs is endless."