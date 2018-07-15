Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to cells in blood vessels

The sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to the cells in the blood vessels and the heart.Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine took a look at what happens when cells, which line the arteries, veins and inside the heart, are exposed to popular e-cigarette flavorings.At high concentrations, all flavorings caused damage.However, they found that vanilla, mint, cinnamon, and clove appeared to impair the production of nitric oxide -- which is known to cause heart attacks and strokes.