Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to cells in blood vessels

Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to blood vessels. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

The sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to the cells in the blood vessels and the heart.

Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine took a look at what happens when cells, which line the arteries, veins and inside the heart, are exposed to popular e-cigarette flavorings.

At high concentrations, all flavorings caused damage.

However, they found that vanilla, mint, cinnamon, and clove appeared to impair the production of nitric oxide -- which is known to cause heart attacks and strokes.
