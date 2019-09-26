Health & Fitness

Teacher turned fitness guru inspiring women in Person County

By
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lindsay Carver gave up her teaching job to follow her passion. The fitness guru brought the first High Fitness to North Carolina in 2017 and is continuing to inspire women through aerobic exercises.

Carver offers four classes a week ranging from $4-5 each. The class is choreographed but it's not dancing, it's jumping, squatting, burpees, a room full of loud music and women supporting women.

Wednesday night, Carver hosted a free class to celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day. The class used the same soundtrack as all the other high fitness classes nationwide.

Carver hosts the largest class nationwide, averaging more than 100 participants per class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessperson countyhealthfitnessyoga
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
Wake Co. teacher who gave students diversity assignment suspended
RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study
Former NAACP employee accuses high-profile member of sexual harassment
Mom upset after special needs student bitten on Cumberland school bus
Wake County man charged in drugging, rape of South Carolina woman
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
Show More
Is your phone number linked to Facebook? You may be at risk
Terminally ill Durham boy's dream tree house becomes reality
Vacancy rates, security behind decision to close 3 NC prisons
StarKist reimburses customers after offering tuna as settlement
'It can be deadly:' WakeMed sees 8 cases of vaping-related illnesses
More TOP STORIES News