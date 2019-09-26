Teacher turned fitness guru inspiring women in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lindsay Carver gave up her teaching job to follow her passion. The fitness guru brought the first High Fitness to North Carolina in 2017 and is continuing to inspire women through aerobic exercises.Carver offers four classes a week ranging from $4-5 each. The class is choreographed but it's not dancing, it's jumping, squatting, burpees, a room full of loud music and women supporting women.Wednesday night, Carver hosted a free class to celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day. The class used the same soundtrack as all the other high fitness classes nationwide.Carver hosts the largest class nationwide, averaging more than 100 participants per class.