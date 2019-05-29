'I'm not scared:' Teammates, coaches shave heads to support 7-year-old diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVD) -- After spending weeks in the hospital, a 7-year-old diagnosed with stage 4 cancer received a loving surprise when she returned to the ball field.
Leighton Accardo is a young athlete from Arizona. Her favorite sports are softball and hockey.
But this softball season she's been unable to lace up her cleats with her teammates.
Earlier this year, doctors found tumors throughout Leighton's body.
"They discovered multiple masses throughout her abdomen, in her liver and on her lungs," Leighton's mom, Carly Accardo, told KPHO. "They started (chemotherapy) the next day."
Leighton spent weeks in the hospital undergoing treatment. When she was able to leave, there was one place she had to go: the ball field.
"It felt good when I got out of the hospital," Leighton said. "I'm not scared. My friends are here with me right now."
Holding hands, Leighton and two of her friends shaved their heads.
"I wanted to be supportive of Leighton, and we're really good friends, and I jut wanted to help her," Emily said.
When the boys at the ball field saw Leighton and her friends shave their heads, they decided to get in on the action.
"This is my bracelet. It says, 'You are strong. You are brave. You got this,'" Leighton said.
Leighton said she plans to honor that mantra and continue to fight.
