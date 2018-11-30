HEALTH & FITNESS

Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to get as many Christmas cards as he can

A terminally ill 14-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has a simple Christmas wish- to get as many cards as he can.

Maddox Hyde was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, or cancer of the adrenal glands, eight years ago. Recently, doctors told him he only had weeks or months to live, the Centre Daily Times reported.

With that diagnosis, he and his family decided to stop treatment and allow Maddox to live the rest of his life at home instead of in a hospital.

Maddox said for Christmas he wanted to fill his house with Christmas cards. To help make that dream come true, organizers have created a drive to send Maddox as many cards as possible.

The response has been tremendous.

If you want to contribute, cards can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.

"The teachers, students and staff have been pulling for Maddox and doing what we can to help him and his family out," DuBois Area Middle School principal Darren Hack said. "This is just sad for a wonderful young man like him for this to happen to. He's just really a great kid."
