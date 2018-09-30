HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'

WACO, Texas --
A surf resort in Central Texas has voluntarily closed pending test results into what is commonly referred to as a "brain-eating amoeba."

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing at BSR Cable Park's Surf Resort, which voluntarily closed on Friday. The agency is testing for Naegleria (nee-GLEHR'-yah) fowleri (FOW'-lur-eye), colloquially known as a "brain-eating amoeba."

It's unclear if the park remained closed Sunday morning. BSR Cable Park owner Stuart E. Parsons Jr. says it will also continue to comply with requests related to the investigation of Fabrizio Stabile's death. The 29-year-old man died in New Jersey earlier this month after falling ill with Naegleria fowleri. Parsons said Stabile had been in the wave pool.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri is often found in warm freshwater.

