The 3 best Pilates spots in Raleigh

Photo: Blue Lotus/Yelp

1. Blue Lotus




Photo: blue lotus/Yelp

Topping the list is Blue Lotus. Located at 401 N. West St., Suite #105, the yoga and Pilates spot is the highest rated Pilates spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

2. Evolve Movement




photo: evolve movement/yelp

Next up is Evolve Movement, situated at 219 Oberlin Road. With five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Open Door Yoga




Photo: ron w./Yelp

Open Door Yoga, located at 745 W. Johnson St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and Pilates spot 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
