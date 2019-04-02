The 3 best Pilates spots in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Pilates spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for Pilates.
1. Blue Lotus
Topping the list is Blue Lotus. Located at 401 N. West St., Suite #105, the yoga and Pilates spot is the highest rated Pilates spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
2. Evolve Movement
Next up is Evolve Movement, situated at 219 Oberlin Road. With five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Open Door Yoga
Open Door Yoga, located at 745 W. Johnson St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and Pilates spot 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
