The dangers of getting 'online braces'

The American Association of Orthodontists said online braces may not leave everyone smiling.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) said online braces (like aligners) may not leave everyone smiling.

Typically, online services have patients snap a selfie, take an impression, or get their teeth scanned. Then, they will receive aligners in the mail.

Experts said while the option may seem more feasible, people should consider the following things when researching online orthodontic treatment:

  • Make sure their teeth and gums are healthy enough for treatment
  • Find out if the treatment includes x-rays and examinations of jaw alignments and bite or if they'll cost extra
  • If an in-person visit is offered, see if it will be performed by a licensed dentist or orthodontist
  • Make sure treatment models comply with dental laws in North Carolina


A full list of the state's rules and laws for dental practices can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners' website.


