'The Nut Barbershop' Opens Its Doors In North Raleigh

Photo: Chip R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to update your style? A new barber shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1000 Brookside Dr., Suite 105, (between Monroe Dr. and Glascock St.) in north Raleigh, the new addition is called The Nut Barbershop.

The barber shop has a vintage, masculine vibe with dark woods throughout, along with antique barber chairs and a sleek lounge area.

Services include haircuts, beard trims, facial shaves and buzz cuts. For those with kids in tow, the barber shop also offers cuts for the younger set.

The business' website is under construction, but clients can still book their appointments online with barber Ryan Batten.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, The Nut Barbershop currently has a five-star rating.

Chip R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 2nd, said, "Bottom line: The Nut Barbershop is an old-fashioned type of barber shop with a nice sense of style thrown in. Great to hang out as well as get a trim here. Making appointments online is a great bonus. Ryan does a great job, and gets five stars from me. ... An open outside area out the back door is good for a game of darts while enjoying a cigar (I am told a dartboard is to come soon)."

Head on over to check it out: The Nut Barbershop is open Tuesday from 9am-7pm, Thursday from 1pm-7pm, Friday from 10am-8pm, Wednesday and Saturday from 9am-noon, and Saturday from 1pm-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
