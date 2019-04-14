Carolina Hurricanes

This intense 45-minute workout gets Carolina Hurricanes host ready for games

How does Carolina Hurricanes in-arena host Abby Labar get ready for a big game?

By doing a 45-minute high-intensity workout.

ABC11's Bridget Condon joined her for one such workout to see what it was all about.

The two visited F45 in Raleigh.

F45 is a circuit training workout class for studio members. Members will never repeat a workout. Classes are offered multiple times throughout the day, Monday through Friday. They also have some classes on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The workouts are created by the F45 Athletics and Peak Performance Department from a database of over 3,000 different exercises.

The studios have a series of TVs mounted on the front wall to provide an organized, station-by-station diagram for each daily workout. This system is a visual tool for members to use while moving from station to station.
