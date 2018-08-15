HEALTH & FITNESS

Thyroid tablets, Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, recalled over ingredient concerns

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a thyroid medication over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets. (Shutterstock photo)

A drug manufacturer has voluntarily recalled a thyroid medication, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine medications in 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.

The medications contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.

The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.

So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

These tablets are used to treat patients with hypothyroidism.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that two medications - Levothyroxine and Liothyronine - were recalled. According to the FDA, the recall is for the specific tablet that combines the two.
