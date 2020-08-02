Looking to cool off? Here are some tips to beat the summer weather in August

Lila Crick and Katherine Kirby brought water and beers and moved around appropriately to find shade at Dorothea Dix Park.
"Staying hydrated definitely helps me sweat a little less," Kirby said. "I have my Yeti, got ice cubes in there. I actually live by the water so staying by the water as much as possible helps too."
Some outdoor diners, like the Raleigh Times, waited until the sun went down to allow patrons to sit outside.
"There's a lot of things going on," said Sylvia Wiggins, executive director of Helping Hands Mission in Southeast Raleigh. "It's hot, sweaty and people need air conditioners and fans."
Last week, she started a drive to get as many fans and air conditioners as possible donated and she's asking for more.
Sylvia at @HelpingHand_NC is giving out fans and a few air conditioners to those in dire need during these extremely brutal temperatures. #abc11. pic.twitter.com/0v6sKuDIOs— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 1, 2020
"The heat problem is overwhelming right now back to back bad weather," she said. "What we're trying to do is provide some relief and as they sort this stuff out, these health issues, we're trying to give them something to make them feel better."
Experts recommend drinking as much water as possible to stay cool and also to wear loose-fitting clothing. If you do exercise, try and do so early in the morning or late at night.
Also, know your body's best cooling points. If you're in the heat and can't escape it, it's probably best to apply ice cubes to your neck and wrist to cool off.