accuweather

Safety tips to keep in mind while staying at a hurricane shelter during COVID-19 pandemic

If you're in the path of a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, your local public safety agency may issue an evacuation order to keep your community safe. Even if you have evacuated before, things are different in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some evacuation tips to keep in mind from AccuWeather:

  • Take some time to create a family evacuation plan or review your existing one, keeping in mind that locations you normally relied on for shelter may no longer be available due to the pandemic.

  • When sheltering, continue to practice social distancing and keep at least six feet of space between your family and others from outside your household.

  • In addition to your usual emergency supplies, remember to bring soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes or other household cleaning supplies to sanitize high-touch objects and surfaces.

  • Since you will be sheltering in an indoor space with people from outside your household, review your state or city's regulations about face masks to make sure you remain in compliance with local orders.


Click here for the latest weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaccuweathercoronavirusdisastertropical weatherwildfirehurricane laurasevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Expert advice about utilities and house fires during, after a hurricane
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State students ordered to leave on-campus housing
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Tesla driver watching movie on autopilot crashes into NC deputy's car
Raleigh, Chapel Hill K&W Cafeteria locations closing
NC State postpones first football game
LATEST: NC reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Show More
25-year-old NC GOP candidate speaking at RNC
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Day 2 at 2020 RNC: A first lady, a pardon & Pompeo
Cumberland County seeks more nurses as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News