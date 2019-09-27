Health & Fitness

Too much exercise could lead to you making bad decisions, study finds

Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions, according to a new study in the journal Current Biology.

The study had athletes overtrain for three out of nine weeks and then compared them to a control group that did a normal nine-week training program. The overworked athletes performed worse on a physical test and failed tests of temptation.

For example, they were more likely to say they wanted $10 now instead of $50 in six months.

Scientists behind the study say that could explain why some athletes make the decision to use performance enhancing drugs.

One warning when extrapolating the findings of the study: Scientists say the study was done on elite endurance athletes. They said it's interesting information that suggests dedicated athletes should focus of regular exercise, but it may not apply to the average Joe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthexercisemental health
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Controversy continues over proposed Fayetteville Civil War museum
Deputies investigate possible shooting in Zebulon
Show More
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
Parade of Homes: This $2.9M Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Police investigating carjacking, shooting in Durham
More TOP STORIES News