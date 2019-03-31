Top travel picks: Getaway from Raleigh to Jacksonville

The largest city by area in the U.S., Jacksonville enjoys wide-open spaces and operates the largest urban park system in the country. Centered on the St. Johns River, the city's extensive waterways draw residents and visitors alike for a variety of water sports and leisure activities. With modest prices and room to grow, Jacksonville is attracting a burgeoning arts scene and hosts major music festivals and cultural events throughout the year.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Jacksonville on travel site Skyscanner.
Cheapest Jacksonville flights
The cheapest flights between Raleigh and Jacksonville are if you leave on April 30 and return from Florida on May 2. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $57.
Frontier Airlines also has tickets at that price point in May. If you fly out of Raleigh on May 7 and return from Jacksonville on May 9, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $57 roundtrip.
Top Jacksonville hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Jacksonville's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The One Ocean Resort & Spa (1 Ocean Blvd.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The One Ocean Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
The Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant (691 First St. North)
There's also the four-star rated The Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant. Rooms are currently set at $139/night.
The Casa Marina is an elegant and warm hotel. The rooms and parlor suites impart a feeling of classic, timeless glamour from the 1920s.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront (225 E. Coast Line Drive)
A third option is the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. With a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $139/night.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Jacksonville's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Fantastic Fudge (218 Centre St.)
Let's start with the essentials: where to satisfy your sweet tooth. For a popular option, check out Fantastic Fudge, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner.
"We go for the fantastic fudge and ice cream. This spot has a variety of flavors, and a generous scoop on a waffle cone is well worth the wait!" wrote Tony.
Ruth's Chris Steak House (814 A1A North, Suite 103)
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to the Ruth's Chris Steak House, with five stars from 11 reviews.
"The steak is to die for and the lobster is the ultimate luxury," wrote visitor Peggy.
Salt (4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island)
Also worth considering is Salt. It checks in with 4.9 stars from 16 reviews.
One of five dining options at the Ritz-Carlton, Salt features simple and elegant flavors in a coastal setting.
Featured local attractions
Jacksonville is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Historic Fernandina (Fernandina Beach)
First up is Historic Fernandina, with 4.9 stars from 58 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Downtown Fernandina has a 'step back in time feel' with all the modern appeal. The restaurants are mostly local owned, providing personality and local culture with character. There are plenty of stores for shopping," wrote visitor Mark.
Amelia Island Trail (Fernandina Beach)
Lastly, spend some time on the Amelia Island Trail. It checks in with five stars from nine reviews on Skyscanner.
"Much of the paved, tree-lined route parallels Highway A1A, a scenic byway, and the trail is part of the East Coast Greenway," wrote visitor Kay.
