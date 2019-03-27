Travel watch: Raleigh to Louisville, and back again

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Louisville. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Cheapest Louisville flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Louisville are if you leave on April 20 and return from Kentucky on April 23. American Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $236.
There are also deals to be had later in April. If you fly out of Raleigh on April 28 and return from Louisville on May 1, American Airlines can get you there and back for $264 roundtrip.
Top Louisville hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Louisville's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Hotel (335 W. Broadway)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Brown Hotel. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.
Attractions in the neighborhood include the Louisville Palace, Fourth Street Live and the Muhammad Ali Center.
The 21c Museum Hotel Louisville (700 W. Main St.)
Another 4.9-star option is The 21c Museum Hotel Louisville, which has rooms for $159/night.
"A lovely boutique hotel in downtown Louisville. For the art lover, this is a must-stay place," wrote visitor Tyson.
The Seelbach Hilton (500 Fourth Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Seelbach Hilton. The 4.4-star hotel has rooms for $114/night.
Set in the heart of Louisville, this hotel is close to the Riverfront Plaza Belvedere and the Louisville Slugger Museum.
Featured Louisville food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Louisville has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Garage Bar (700 E. Market St.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to the Garage Bar, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This spot has great outdoor seating, and a classy, yet dive bar ambiance. This is the spot to catch the locals gathering before games, events or wandering the historical downtown streets," wrote visitor Kelly.
Proof on Main (702 W. Main St.)
Don't forget the essentials: where to get a drink and a bite to eat. For a popular option, check out Proof on Main, with 4.9 stars from 19 reviews.
As a proud stop along the Urban Bourbon Trail, this commitment carries over to the bar where over 50 of Kentucky's finest bourbons are stocked and seasonal, ingredient-driven cocktails are featured.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse (325 W. Main St.)
Also worth considering is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.
"This classic steakhouse is famous in Louisville. Go here for a great view and one of the best steaks in town," wrote Kelly.
Featured Louisville attractions
To round out your trip, Louisville offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Churchill Downs (700 Central Ave.)
First up is Churchill Downs, with 4.8 stars from 57 reviews.
Opened in 1875, Churchill Downs has hosted the Kentucky Derby for more than 130 years. A popular horse racing venue, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986, it can house up to 150,000 people during peak competitions.
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory (800 W. Main St.)
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is another popular destination. It checks in with 4.8 stars from 54 reviews.
The museum is primarily dedicated to showcasing the history of the Louisville Slugger brand of baseball bats, as well as of baseball in general, with a combination of interactive exhibits and memorabilia displays.
