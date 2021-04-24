Triangle clinics resume use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine after brief pause

A vaccination clinic in Durham at CityWell Methodist Church offered 250 vaccines today. Both Pfizer and J&J were offered.
"We just want to be able to offer both as some people still want the J&J because it is so effective," said CityWell pastor Crystal DesVignes
With the clinic being a walk-in, it helped those who haven't been able to get appointments online.
"We did not want technology to be a barrier in the sense that someone would have to go online and register," DesVignes added.
Helen Taylor brought her mother Bonita Wright, "I tried to get online and there is just nothing available, so it's so nice to just walk in and get a shot."
When deciding between the two options, Wright picked Pfizer over J&J Wright.
"They pulled it off and then put it back and then pulled it off, that's the reason I didn't want the J&J," Taylor said. "It could be ok, I don't know."
Here in North Carolina, the state has about 132,000 doses from the J&J pause and is expected to get another shipment this week and it will be offered at clinics throughout the state.
In Wake County, they are opening a new vaccination clinic in Wake Forest at the Wake County Northern Regional Center. The new site will offer free vaccines five days a week, including evening and weekend hours.
"It's not always easy for people to go to Raleigh to access county programs and services like mass vaccination clinics, and that's exactly why these regional centers exist - to bring those services to residents in the community where they live," said Ross Yeager, director of the Northern Regional Center.
In its first week, the Northern Regional Center will offer vaccine appointments on Monday and Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day. Then, on Wednesday, regular weekly hours will begin as follows:
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine appointments are already filling up daily at the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina is set to open a vaccination clinic during the week of May 10, and the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon will follow, offering vaccines starting the week of May 24.
Vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 and older, and usually only take a half-hour, including the 15-minute observation period after the shot. Anyone can get an appointment by going to WakeGov.com/vaccine or by calling our 24-hour vaccine hotline at (919) 250-1515. After answering a few questions, you can immediately access the appointment schedule for convenient appointment slots.