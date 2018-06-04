Triangle woman says an angel saved her life

A Durham woman's life was saved by a stranger, and now she's looking for the person she calls an angel.On the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, Gisele Costello dropped off a friend at American Tobacco in downtown Durham.All of sudden she felt a ball of pain in the middle of her chest."When I got outside the door I started passing out," said Costello. "At that point I started to try to get back up again and then I completely passed out."The 52-year-old wife and mother of two had gone into cardiac arrest.Costello's friend told her that out of nowhere a petite woman with light colored hair rushed over to give her CPR.Bystanders provided water, shade and other comfort until EMS arrived."As soon as they got me into the ambulance I started saying who did the CPR? Who did the CPR? No one could answer me because the lady disappeared," said Costello.She said she was told the woman was an off-duty nurse."She was sent from heaven for sure. She was there when she needed to be," said Costello.Costello is back home with her family."I have not cried yet. But when I think of these people, I feel it in my heart. They saved my life for my children, for my husband. It means a lot to me to find them. I feel great. I'm alive today because of them. I need to hug you and thank you all," she said.Costello spent five days in the hospital. She said her doctor told her that there is no permanent damage to her heart because the CPR was quickly applied.ABC11 would like to connect Costello with those bystanders.If you have any information, contact ABC11's Tim Pulliam on social media: