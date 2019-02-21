HEALTH & FITNESS

Trip to children's museum may have saved Alamance County man's life

Trip to children's museum may have been a life saver for an Alamance County grandpa.

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Boyd Hudson never thought a "boys' day" with his grandson would lead to a trip to the doctor, but it did.

On Jan. 14, Hudson and his grandson Andrew were enjoying an outing to the Children's Museum of Alamance County.

Andrew was intrigued by the Listen to Your Heart exhibit, which helps children understand the heart and its rhythm through a drum beat.

Once a person puts his or her hands on the display, the drumbeat will simulate that person's heartbeat.

After Andrew placed his hands on the exhibit, he asked his grandfather to give it a try.

Hudson put his hands on the display, and quickly knew something was wrong.

"It was very erratic when it was beating," he said.

"I'm a respiratory therapist. I've been at Duke Medical Center for more than 20 years and as soon as I saw it, I'm thinking, 'I'm in AFib,'" Hudson said.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke or even heart failure.

Hudson returned to the museum the next day to have an employee film a video that he could show his doctor.

The doctor confirmed that he was experiencing AFib.

Hudson calls this particular "boys' day" a blessing.

Hudson is now on blood thinners and is scheduled to have an electrical cardioversion to place his heart into a normal rhythm.

Full story from WGHP.
