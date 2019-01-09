TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Johnston County woman get disability claim approved

Cynthia Vinson says it's been a fight to get her disability approved with Social Security.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
"Always hearing the word no," said Vinson. The 52-year-old said she needed help cutting through the red tape.

"I worked all my life so far, and I can't see anything good coming out of it," she said.

After the two strokes, Vinson became confined to a wheelchair and has been in and out of rehab care. She applied for Medicaid and disability but was denied. This past June, she had nowhere to go and said Providence Assisted Living in Smithfield took her in.

Trista Brodie with True Care Solutions, Inc. hopped on Cynthia's case.

"We can't afford for her to go without, because it's detrimental she could have another stroke, and it could be worse," said Brodie.



Brodie said she's worked on getting Cynthia's social security claim approved but ran into obstacles.

"They're like, 'oh it takes up to four to six months,' but I'm like, 'she needs services to help now,' and they're like, 'we don't know,'" she said.

Brodie said she's turned in the paperwork several times, but more is always requested, and they just need answers. Then Brodie reached out to me.

I got in touch with Social Security and a representative said the Smithfield Social Security office contacted Vinson several times but were unsuccessful and were set to close out her case.

Brodie and Vinson disputed being contacted as they said no one from that office had called them. In October, a representative claimed Vinson called for a status update on her case, and it was then she was scheduled for a medical exam to decide on her disability claim.

It took some time, but Vinson finally got good news -- her disability was approved, which social security dated back December of 2017. Vinson said she is relieved.

"We have got to bring attention to this. This is a happening too much too often and nobody, it's going unheard, unnoticed, enough is enough," Brodie said.

After a long time of waiting, Vinson will get her first disability check this month plus an entire year of back pay. Even more good news, she also was approved for Medicaid and can get the services she needs.
