Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump moves on invoking powers to spur COVID-19 supplies

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilizing the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed. He said Friday he has put that "in gear."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he implored Trump during a phone call Friday to invoke the Korean War-era act immediately to order the manufacture of ventilators and other critically needed medical gear. The president told Schumer he would, then could be heard on the telephone making the order. He yelled to someone in his office to do it now, said Schumer's spokesman, Justin Goodman.

Trump also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The president and the Cabinet officials who briefed reporters focused on the border as they moved to restrict the entry of people without documentation to the U.S. This follows a stepped-up State Department travel advisory telling Americans they should not leave the country.

Officials again urged Americans to maintain social distancing while Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, applauded strict new measures put in place by the governors of California and New York to limit mobility in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.



The president, addressing reporters at the White House, announced a suspension of interest on federally owned student loans and said the Education Department will not enforce standardized testing requirements for students in elementary through high school for the current year. Under federal education law, states are required to administer standardized tests every school year.

"Americans from every walk of life are coming together," Trump said. "We are winning and we are going to win this war."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The new measures comes as the administration comes under increased scrutiny for its inability to provide the needed masks and ventilators to hospitals on the verge of being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have been working urgently toward a $1 trillion aid package to prop up households and the U.S. economy that would put money directly into American's pockets.

This graphic shows the differences between symptoms of COVID-19 vs. the common cold vs. the flu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 137 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Epic Games, Clancy & Theys Construction donate N95 masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 137 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Sen. Burr under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Family gathers to celebrate 99th birthday outside facility window
Show More
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
How large are the checks? Tillis details COVID-19 bailout plan
Coronavirus closures: Kohl's, TJ Maxx to close until April
NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
2 Fayetteville children found safe in SC after mother accused of kidnapping them
More TOP STORIES News