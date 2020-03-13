Coronavirus

Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House," Trump tweeted. "Topic: CoronaVirus!"



The news conference comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world's power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

And it comes as the world has been lurching to try to contain the virus's spread, with millions of students staying home across three continents, large gatherings canceled and more and more bars, restaurants and offices closures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Boston Marathon, Masters golf tournament postponed
LATEST: Carowinds delays park opening to April
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Carowinds delays park opening to April
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Arrest made after Hope Mills woman hurt in hit-and-run crash
2, dead, 5 hurt as Jeep collides with 18-wheeler in Wayne County
INTERACTIVE: Coronavirus school closings expose NC's digital divide
Show More
Deadly, five-vehicle wreck on US HWY 70
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million in settlement
U-Haul offering free storage space to college students
More TOP STORIES News