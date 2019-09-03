Tune-in to ABC11 on September 7th at 9:55 am to learn more about United Healthcare National Medicare week

United Healthcare Enrollment

National Medicare Education Week offers in-person educational events around the country and online resources to help Medicare beneficiaries get their questions answered so they can feel confident making Medicare coverage decisions. UnitedHealthcare will be at the Apex 55+ Health and Wellness Fair at the Apex Community Center on September 11, where they will be available to answer questions at our booth.

What is National Medicare Education Week?


National Medicare Education Week is an official week dedicated to helping people learn more about Medicare. It starts one month before the start of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), when those who are eligible for Medicare can enroll in new coverage or Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their coverage.

A lot goes into deciding Medicare options, some of these factors include:
  • Your age and when you qualify for coverage

  • If your coverage is a good fit for your budget

  • Your comfort level with the doctors and providers available under your coverage

  • What additional benefits are available or could be useful, such as dental, vision care, or gym access


    • UnitedHealthcare created National Medicare Education Week because the number of people in need of clear information about Medicare is growing, and we know that Medicare can be confusing. According to a UnitedHealthcare survey, nearly 40 percent of beneficiaries describes Medicare as "confusing."

    How to Participate Locally and Where to Get More Information


    People in the Raleigh area can attend a local educational event, and access additional resources at nmew.com.

    UnitedHealthcare will be at the Apex 55+ Health and Wellness Fair at the Apex Community Center on September 11, where they will be available to answer questions at our booth.

    People can also learn about Medicare online during National Medicare Education Week - and all year long - at MedicareMadeClear.com, which includes informational videos and articles. Or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048).
