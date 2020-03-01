UNC Chapel Hill cancels Italy study abroad programs, restricts travel amid coronavirus outbreak

The decision comes after the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 Do Not Travel advisory. The Lombardy and Veneto region of Italy are Level 4.
The CDC also issued a Level 3 Avoid Nonessential Travel Advisory for Italy.
Travel restrictions are now in place for China, South Korea and Italy.
Duke University's Study in China summer program will now be run in Wilmington.
NC State is prohibiting university-related travel to countries designated as Level 2 or 3 by the CDC.
UNC said it is in contact with students in the affected countries about their return to the United States.
The university said Saturday there are currently no changes to the summer or fall 2020 study abroad programs.
Some students are studying in countries categorized as CDC Alert Level 2. UNC said these students should stay in contact with their advisors and follow the recommendations of their host
