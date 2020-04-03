Coronavirus

UNC Charlotte prepares student dorms to house COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- UNC Charlotte is about to help with the local COVID-19 response by opening its residence halls to patients.

The University is prepared to use six of its dormitories on campus to house more than 2,000 patients if needed. The buildings have up to 400 beds, according to the UNCC website.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 in NC

In a letter to students, Chancellor Phillip Dubois writes "We are in an international crisis. We are being asked to live, study, and work differently. We must also think differently about our responsibilities to each other and the larger community during this time, which means sometimes stepping forward to serve the Charlotte region in new ways."

Students in the dorms will move out over the next week.

This was a move Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry talked about as being a possibility during the state's daily news conference on Thursday. During that news conference, he said his office was working on a sheltering program for people who have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic, but may not need to go to the hospital. The program would draw on hotels and dormitories for thousands of rooms, Sprayberry said.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports Mecklenburg County has 495 cases and one death stemming from COVID-19.



RELATED: Gov. Cooper: We haven't reached our peak in North Carolina but 'we're going to get through this'

The health systems in Mecklenburg County are concerned about having enough hospital beds to handle the number of patients. Health care systems Atrium and Novant have asked the county to build a "mass care" field hospital on campus to treat thousands of people.

Health officials say nearly 60 homeless people in the county have either been suspected or confirmed to have the coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone who has.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottenccoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina newsviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORONAVIRUS
Feel unsafe at work? Here are your options
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
LATEST: Small business owners apply for federal funds
Jobs report today is expected to end record hiring streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Small business owners apply for federal funds
DPS to end meal distribution after employee tests positive for COVID-19
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Feel unsafe at work? Here are your options
Cary businesses giving special Easter egg hunt kits to families in need
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Wake County clinic moves to telehealth amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Fayetteville musician turns to online lessons for income
ABC11 Virtual Food Drive: Raises more than 1,000,000 meals
Cooper: We haven't reached our peak but we'll 'get through this'
Inmates organize protest at Goldsboro prison after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Manufacturer uses suppliers to bring masks to healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News