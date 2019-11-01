Health & Fitness

UNC, Duke join forces to help fight childhood brain cancer

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Tar Heel and a Blue Devil may seem like an unlikely pair to join forces, but off the court the two rivals are teaming up to help kids with brain cancer.

"We just don't have meetings during the winter months, during basketball season," joked Dr. Shawn Hingtgen.

The deep rivalry between Carolina and Duke is not standing in the way of innovative research.

"With using strength in numbers to attack this problem, we think we're going to make headway," Dr. Scott Floyd said.

Floyd is a Duke Hospital Radiation Oncologist. Hingtgen is the Associate Director at the Department of Neurosurgery at UNC School of Medicine

The pair and their teams are working together to create new, effective ways to fight childhood brain cancer.

"Like a loaf of bread, you can cut it (human tissue) into the slices," Tingtgen said. "We can then turn them sideways and it will sit there, and we will can grow things on the top."

They place a bit of a tumor on top and the testing begins.

"With new drugs, different therapies, just trying to find new ways to attack it," Floyd said.

"Everything from standardize care, chemotherapies, radiation, all the way through next gen gene therapy, biologic cell therapies across the platforms," Hingtgen said.

Their stem cell research is showing good results, but there is still a lot of work ahead and years of additional research on the horizon.

The goal, according to Hingtgen, is to ultimately create "new and better therapies that can actually help children and patients that simply don't have treatment options right now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschapel hilldurhamhealthmedicaluncduke universitycancer carecancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking in Raleigh? What you need to know before getting towed
Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case
Tarboro teen accused of assaulting 75-year-old woman, stealing her car
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Police: Man gets naked at NC church, punches churchgoer
Nonprofit purchases 6-acre plot in Raleigh to build affordable housing
Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint
Show More
Victim identified in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville
High school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student
Habitat for Humanity teams up with community to build homes for veterans
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
More TOP STORIES News