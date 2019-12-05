CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health is introducing a new mobile app to help patients and their families navigate hospitals and parking.
The smartphone app provides turn-by-turn navigation from home to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and UNC Rex Hospital along with other clinics and parking garages.
It also helps visitors find points of interest inside the hospitals such as dining options, restrooms and waiting rooms.
The app will give patients access to physician directories, urgent care wait times and online appointments.
Apple and Android versions are available. Search UNC Health in the app store or on Google Play.
UNC Health rolls out new app to help patients get around
