UNC REX breaks ground on Holly Springs hospital

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A growing community means a growing need for healthcare and facilities.UNC REX Hospital is answering that call, building a new hospital and creating hundreds of jobs."Are we excited? You bet we are," said Holly Springs Mayor Dick Sears.On Thursday, UNC REX broke ground on a brand new hospital in Holly Springs."I kept saying to myself, 'Why can't we make this town the kind of town where people don't have to leave unless they want to," Sears said. "I think this hospital just about caps this off."The seven-story, 50-bed hospital will be located behind the existing UNC REX urgent care building on Avent Ferry.It will have an emergency room, three operating rooms and a labor and delivery unit."Now we'll be able to offer inpatient hospital care where you can be close to your family," said UNC REX Dr. Ann Collins.But it won't just be a hospital. Officials said there will be walking trails and open space for patients and the community."Our job more and more is keeping people out of the hospital, keeping people healthy, keeping them well," said Tom Williams, Holly Springs Hospital Chief Operating Officer.The project is estimated to cost about $136 million. In the beginning, it will create about 300 new jobs.The hospital is expected to open sometime in early 2021.