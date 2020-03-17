CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina expanded its guidance for students and faculties on all campuses Tuesday.
In a news release Tuesday, UNC asked all students to leave on-campus housing, except those who could prove they had a "significant need" to stay in student housing.
[Ads /]
UNC also ordered dining halls to limit their options to takeout items only.
RELATED: Gov. Cooper orders North Carolina bars, restaurants to end dine-in service, offer takeout, delivery only
UNC previously asked professors to move in-person classes online no later than March 20. Only a few classes, including labs, will continue to require in-person attendance.
[Ads /]
"UNC System institutions are adapting quickly as circumstances evolve, remaining focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and the delivery of our core academic mission," UNC said in the written statement.
NC State and Duke students packed up and left campus last week.
RELATED: COVID-19 test available for UNC Health patients
UNC tells students to leave dorms, dining halls to provide takeout only due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More