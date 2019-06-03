Health & Fitness

Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart health, study says

A new study has found drinking up to 25 cups of coffee a day had no ill-effects on your arteries.

This most recently published study says drinking 25 cups a day is no worse on your arteries than drinking one cup a day.

The research was funded by the British Heart Foundation.

However, scientists in Australia found people who drank at least six cups of coffee daily were 22 percent more likely to develop heart disease than people who drank only one or two a day.

Professor Metin Avkiran, the British Heart Foundation's associate medical director, said the debate over coffee's impact on your health has been brewing for quite some time now.

"There are several conflicting studies saying different things about coffee, and it can be difficult to filter what we should believe and what we shouldn't," he said. "This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potential detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries."
