Health & Fitness

Massachusetts company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine

BOSTON -- A company in Massachusetts is working to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus that started in China.

Biotech company Moderna is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells, WCVB reported.

RELATED: New coronavirus kills 41, sickens 900+ as China shuts down more cities
EMBED More News Videos

China announced Friday that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people.



Researchers are using mRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.

The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in humans. They'll do that in a clinical trial.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,300 people and killed over 40 in China, while spreading to countries around the world.

Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including one in the Chicago area.

RELATED: Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsvaccineshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC investigating possible coronavirus in person who arrived at RDU
Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon
Bernie Sanders campaign in Durham addresses public housing crisis
Man pleads guilty in shooting outside Durham County Courthouse
Raleigh man says life savings gone after safe stolen from home
Show More
Durham-based energy drink company closing down
Durham public housing resident goes days without heat
120 sick sea turtles getting treatment at NC aquarium
Wake County offers free well-water testing over contaminant worries
Fayetteville man arrested in 1989 rape of underage girl
More TOP STORIES News