Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Death toll rises to 12 as health officials scramble to make more tests available

The COVID-19 death toll in U.S. continues to rise with the report of another death Friday morning, bringing the total to 12.

The latest death comes from Washington State where authorities in the Seattle area have urged all two-million residents to work from home if possible.

Meanwhile there is growing frustration and outrage at the slow pace of testing for the virus.

RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak may be slowing down in some parts of the world but the number of cases in the U.S. are now up to 162 confirmed cases across 18 states.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the country, the Coast Guard drops off testing kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California to test passengers showing symptoms.

"If we've been exposed, we've been exposed and there's nothing you can do about it," said Debbi Loftus, a passenger on the cruise ship.

In New York, Mayor Bill Deblasio told residents who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea to self-quarantine.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to coronavirus outbreak

In Washington State, Seattle-area district schools have closed its doors for 22,000 students in an effort to slow the outbreak.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the state and pledged the federal government's full support but admitted there are not enough tests available just yet.

"We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate the demand going forward," he said.

President Trump defended his administration's response during a FOX News Townhall and admitted the virus could have an impact on the economy as the DOW plunged over 900 points Thursday.

"It certainly might have an impact," Trump said.

Congress has approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak, which the President is expected to sign that bill Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonnursing homecoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
Cleaning plans in place for Wake Co. schools amid coronavirus concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Fort Bragg soldier celebrated for saving man's life
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
Fayetteville woman escapes deadly Tenn. tornadoes, plans to donate to victims
Don't pay more than $1 to change your address
2020 Summer camps your kids are sure to love
Cleaning plans in place for Wake Co. schools amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter charged after failing to do Cary job
Durham insurance executive found guilty of bribery, political corruption
Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Alabama execution
Schumer clarifies harsh words for Supreme Court justices
Durham Fire Department looking to hire women, people of color
More TOP STORIES News