u.s. & world

US to buy 500M Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share globally: AP source

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer using lower doses of COVID vaccine in trials for young kids

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit. According to the source, 200 million doses - enough to fully protect 100 million people - would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022.

The person confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

The announcement comes days after the White House unveiled its plans to begin sharing the existing U.S. vaccine surplus with the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Texas air force base on lockdown amid reports of shooting
Beech-Nut recalls baby rice cereal due to high arsenic levels
Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op, probe finds
CDC issues new COVID travel guidance for 120 countries
TOP STORIES
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
Fast-paced housing market leaving Triangle families in a housing gap
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
How much do America's richest pay in income taxes?
Fauci warns Delta COVID-19 variant still a threat to US
LATEST: In-person graduations return for WCPSS students
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Show More
Parents shocked after board decides to oust popular Durham principal
Canes eliminated from playoffs after 2-0 loss in Game 5
UNC doctor says now is time to get vaccinated as Delta variant rages
Chipotle raises its menu prices
NC providers report 8th straight week of declining vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News