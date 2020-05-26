Virginia governor orders that residents wear masks in public indoor spaces

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Ralph Northam is ordering that Virginians wear masks while in public indoor spaces, saying the measure is needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's ordering masks be worn starting Friday inside all retail stores, while using public transportation, and in any other indoor places where people congregate.
Northam joins governors in several other states, including neighboring Maryland, who have issued similar requirements.
Northam's mask order will be largely voluntary, as the governor said he's not going to allow any criminal prosecutions of anyone not complying.
